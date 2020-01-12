Temperatures will remain pleasant due to trade winds

ONAMET releases alert to high seas for fragile and small boats due to abnormally high and rough waves and advises bathers to be extremely cautious on beaches of the Caribbean and Atlantic coasts.

The temperatures will remain pleasant Sunday due to the trade winds that have stabilized normally this week for this time of year. “In the afternoon, trade winds will bring cloud fields that will leave local rains in their wake, in the regions: north, northeast, southeast, Caribbean coastal plain and the central mountain range,” the National Meteorology Office (ONAMET) reported.

Due to the abnormally rough, high swell generated by the winds, Onamet maintains advisories for fragile, small and medium watercraft to remain in port, both on the Atlantic coast and in the Caribbean. It also warns that swimmers and water sportsmen should exercise extreme caution when using the beaches. Alert to “possible coastal incursions in María Trinidad Sánchez (Matancita), Espaillat (Gaspar Hernández) and La Altagracia (Bávaro).”

Also Monday

Meteorology indicates that this Monday will see continuing gusts of wind affecting the country. “In addition, we anticipate increased cloudiness with sufficient humidity to cause moderate rains, without ruling out possible thunderstorms towards the regions of the north, northeast, east/southeast, and the central mountain range,” reported Onamet.