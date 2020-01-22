Dominican Republic in regional meeting with Mike Pompeo

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tues. announced that minister, Miguel Vargas, will travel Wednesday morning to Kingston, Jamaica, “where he will attend a ministerial roundtable with representatives of member countries of the Organization of American States (OAS), an activity that will be attended by U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo.”

In a brief statement, it said that at the meeting, those present will review issues concerning the Caribbean region.

In addition, Vargas will hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders participating in the roundtable.