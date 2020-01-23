The DR among LatAm’s most corrupt countries…again

Santo Domingo.- Venezuela and Nicaragua are perceived as the most corrupt countries in Latin America, and Uruguay and Chile as the cleanest, according to a report released Thursday by Transparency International (IT), which denounces that the region has been unable to make significant progress

At an international level, Denmark and New Zealand open the Corruption Perceptions Index (ICC), which close Somalia, South Sudan and Syria, in a classification in which the German NGO sees a ‘stunning number’ of countries with minimum improvement or zero.

IT regional coordinator for the Americas, Teresita Chavez told Efe that together with Uruguay and Chile, only Costa Rica improved among Latin Americans. Below figure Cuba, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama and Peru.

After those countries figure Brazil, El Salvador, Bolivia, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Paraguay, Guatemala and Honduras, Venezuela and Nicaragua.