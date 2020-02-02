The National Office of Meteorology (ONAMET) forecasts for today a sunny environment and little rain in much of the country.

According to the report by Sunday, an atmosphere of scattered clouds and little rain will be maintained for much of the day, however, at the end of the afternoon and the course of the night, the approach of a frontal system will be causing clouds accompanied by moderate downpours.

For this Monday, the frontal system will be located almost stationary on the northern portion of the country and will be generating cloudy conditions from morning hours with scattered showers, occasional thunderstorms, and gusts of wind.

Temperatures will remain pleasant in the early morning and early hours of the morning, due to the time of year. However, it will become somewhat hot in the afternoon especially in urban areas.