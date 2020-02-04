Environment Minister’s wife ‘threatened’ radio personality

Santo Domingo.- With a “let’s not stop the fight” talk radio host Karina Larrauri on Tue. said after they tried to “intimidate me” for her letter she posted on her social networks against a permit Environment Minister, Ángel Estévez issued to the company Globalia for the construction of a hotel in Cotubanamá National Park and his wife, Milagros de Estévez, wrote comments that many label as “threatening.”

The alleged comment that the minister’s wife wrote says: “Madam, I would like us to meet and face each other, looking into each other’s eyes, choose the person you want to defend, that I have mine, choose the day, time and place.”

Though de Estevez deleted it from her Instagram profile, the message had already been received.

Upon reading those comments, the 91.3FM “12y2” program cohost received thousands of comments of support from her followers and media personalities and responded with another letter: “Today I woke up with a bittersweet feeling. Knowing that you accompany me but understanding the sacrifice of many. This fight is not and never will be personal.”

It’s worth noting that President Danilo Medina ordered the Environment Ministry to suspend the permit to build the Leaf Bayahibe hotel, bowing to pressure by environmentalists.