Gov. to hire a plane to fetch 5 Dominican students stuck in China

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government, through the Foreign Affairs Ministry (Mirex) will hire a private flight to bring to the country the five students who are in the city of Wuhan in China, site of an outbreak of coronavirus.

“The corresponding steps are being taken to obtain an aircraft that can transport these boys, because what was initially established with Brazil was not possible because of a quota issue, and we are coordinating, either to do so through a friendly country that has students there or how to get a private flight,” said Mirex spokesman Cesar Duvernay, quoted by Diario Libre.