So far, municipal elections are delayed and many people have not yet been able to vote

In the early hours of the morning in several polling stations, the complaint of the voters is the same: the voting has not started, although some people came to vote at 6:00 in the morning.

Long rows were observed in the Great Santo Domingo, in Higüey, in Nagua, and in Santiago, among other locations.

At 7:00 o’clock in the morning the president of the Central Electoral Board, Julio César Castaños Guzmán, ordered the formal start of the voting process and clarified to the electors that if in some schools they have problems to start the process, they do not despair and have a little patience.

“It could happen that there was a delay in the polling stations,” said the president of the Board.

Some voters blame the electoral authorities for the delay and allege that they did not arrive on time.

Answers. Part of the technical staff of the polling stations has told the press that the delays are due to problems with the equipment and/or personnel that have not reached the polling stations at the agreed time.