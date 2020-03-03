Dominican hotel denies coronavirus link to staff cut

Santo Domingo.- The Viva Resorts hotel group on Mon. denied having given vacations to staff which had contact with the guest who was staying in one of its resorts and tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement it said the vacation granted to a group of employees was because the hotel occupancy fell from 95 to 60%. “And the staff was not necessary to offer the quality of services guarantees to guests.”

On Sunday Public Health reported that an Italian tourist tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantined at a military hospital. It said that every protocol had been complied with in the case.