Dominican authorities isolate Italian family of 4 on virus concern

Santo Domingo.- Public Health minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas on Wed. said that four members of one same family of Italian origin have been admitted to the military hospital at San Isidro airbase after showing flu symptoms.

“This morning, a family of four members, Italians, also came from the same hotel,” the official said in reference to the Viva resort in Bayahibe (southeast).

Sanchez made the announcement prior to a meeting with business sector leaders to address the issue.