Five Dominicans stranded in China arrive from Ukraine Sat.

Santo Domingo.- The five Dominicans evacuated to Ukraine from Wuhan, the Chinese city of the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, will arrive in the Dominican Republic next Saturday.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman César Duvernay, the Dominicans will leave Ukraine at 9:50am (local time), from Boryspil International Airport to land in Kennedy International Airport in New York at 12:55pm.

They’ll have to wait six hours there and leave from New York at 6:39pm, to arrive at Las Americas International Airport at 11:39pm.