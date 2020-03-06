A 4.9 magnitude quake shakes the Southeast

Santo Domingo.- At 8:40am Friday a slight quake was felt in the Dominican capital and the southeast of the country.

The tremor forced the employees of the offices of the city center, home to the tallest buildings, to evacuate.

According to the Seismological Institute, the 4.9 magnitude quake had an epicenter 71.8 km south of Punta Cana, in the Caribbean Sea and a depth of 94.0 kilometers.

From the USGS:

M 4.8 – 47km SSE of Boca de Yuma,

Dominican Republic

Time- 2020-03-06 12:40:43 (UTC)

Location- 17.956°N 68.376°W

Depth- 78.0 km