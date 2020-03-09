NW clinic quarantines 5 who contacted test-positive for virus

Santo Domingo.- The 21st Century Medical Center revealed Mon. that the five health professionals who had contact with the woman from Villa Riva (NW) who tested positive for the coronavirus are in quarantine.

Spokeswoman Dr. Isabel Ramirez said that those people are in their homes without presenting symptoms of the virus thus far.

She added that Oraida Herrera Díaz was in isolation because she arrived at the health center with flu-like symptoms that had epidemiological links of the coronavirus, “so the Public Health Ministry proceeded to test her for the coronavirus.”