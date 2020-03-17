Doctors guild wants national emergency declared to disburse funds

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Medical College (CMD) on Tue. said coronavirus could be circulating in Dominican society, so it suggests declaring a national emergency to disburse funds and take measures against the pandemic.

CMD president Waldo Ariel Suero warned that the measures must be taken now “so that we don’t have to regret later.”

He also noted that measures such as isolation and quarantine should be adopted to avoid greater harm.

Suero added that from now on the CMD will not hold press conferences, but videoconferences instead.