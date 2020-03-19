Get out now, US Embassy warns Americans

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy on Wed. called on US citizens who wish to leave the country to do so immediately, given the measures adopted by the Govt. to close the borders for a period of 15 days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The embassy said that although president Danilo Medina announced that outbound flights will continue to transport foreigners to their home countries, some flights were canceled and there could be fewer seats available.

It recommends that they contact their airlines for more information as soon as possible.