Dominican leader heads Palace meeting at a distance

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic president, Danilo Medina, on Monday met with the High Level Commission to Prevent and Control Coronavirus in which all the officials were more than two meters apart and wore masks.

A video released by the Presidency shows those present with at least one seat in between each.

Among the measures adopted to stop the coronavirus is maintaining an approximate distance of one to two and a half meters away from people.

Present in the meeting with Medina were the ministers of the Presidency, Gustavo Montalvo; of Defense, Rubén Paulino, of Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, and other officials.