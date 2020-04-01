Virus in the Dominican Republic: 157 die, 1,284 infected, 9 survive

Santo Domingo.- Two months after the first case of coronavirus surfaced in the Dominican Republic, the number of deaths rose to 57 with 1,284 positive cases, according to the Public Health Ministry report Wednesday.

In 24 hours, 175 new positive cases and six new deaths were reported.

Of the infected patients, 147 are isolated in hospitals, while 1,071 remain in home isolation.

In a press conference Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, also said that nine patients have been discharged after having survived the disease.