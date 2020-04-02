President Medina appoints Emergency and Health Management Committee to combat Covid-19

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina appointed this Wednesday an Emergency and Health Management Committee to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19), through decree 141-20.

The provision made known by the government spokesman, Roberto Rodríguez Marchena, through his account on the social network Twitter @RodrigMarchena, will allow effective coordination of the different institutions that ensure public health to optimize the effectiveness of the measures undertaken by the Dominican State to face this pandemic.

The Committee will be made up of Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, Minister of Public Health, who will coordinate it; Chanel Rosa Chupani, director of the National Health Service (SNS); Brigadier General Juan Manuel Méndez García, director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE); Jorge Marte Báez, medical advisor to the Executive Branch; José R. Yunén, certified physician in internal medicine, infectious medicine, critical and neurointensive medicine; Patricia León, executive director of Reference Laboratories and Amado Alejandro Báez, advisor to the Executive Branch in public health and disaster systems, massive emergencies and critical care, who will perform the functions of executive director of the Committee.

The powers of the Committee include advising the President of the Republic on public policies to combat Covid-19, helping to mitigate and reverse the progress of the pandemic in the country, and increasing the response capacity of health sector institutions to this situation.

Likewise, develop strategies to respond to emergency situations or massive critical care, promote public-private partnerships to increase the capacity of the health system and supervise the implementation of the measures adopted.