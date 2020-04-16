Covid-19: 3,755 cases; 141 new positives, 196 die; 215 recover

Santo Domingo.- COVID-19 cases in the Dominican Republic rose to 3,755, with 141 new positives, Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, revealed Thur. The death toll rose to 196 and 215 recovered.

He said of the 588 patients hospitalized, 121 were in Intensive Care Units, six died and 40 were discharged.

The first imported case of coronavirus is attributed to an Italian tourist, who entered through La Romana International Airport to stay at a hotel in Bayahibe (east).

He has been recovering in the Ramón de Lara Military Hospital since March 1, but his medical prognosis has yet to be released.