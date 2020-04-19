ONAMET forecasts sunny environment in much of the Dominican Republic

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) forecast sunny weather for this Sunday in most of the country’s towns in the morning hours, due to the effects of atmospheric stability provided by the anticyclonic system.

The entity maintains that, by the afternoon, cloud concentrations are expected in locations in the northeast, southeast, southwest and Cordillera Central regions. The precipitations that occur will be in the aforementioned regions and of little significant accumulations.

For this Monday, the anticyclonic circulation will prevail, affecting our forecast area, therefore, rainfall will remain insignificant.

Now, other factors that will be present will be the east/southeast wind pushing some cloud fields towards the country plus the effects of daytime warming, to give rise to short showers in the early hours of the morning towards the regions: northeast, southeast, and the Cordillera Central being isolated in the afternoon.

Onamet also informed that it is necessary to adopt measures to guarantee the rational use of water, due to the rainfall deficit that has been affecting our territory for the last few months.

The temperatures will be hot, especially in urban areas, due to the time of year and the warm east/southeast wind, due to this, the entity encourages people to drink enough liquids to wear light clothes, preferably in light colors and not to expose themselves to solar radiation for prolonged periods between 11 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon.