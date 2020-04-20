Dominican Republic to exert stricter control over the movement of people

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s Armed Forces and National Police have orders to exert greater control over the movement of people on the country’s streets and to demand the use of masks and gloves.

The Defense Ministry on Saturday said the Armed Forces support the Ministry the Health and the Police to prevent the agglomeration of people on the roads and other public spaces in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In a statement Defense said the permanent action includes preventive patrolling and the placement of checkpoints in the sectors where people concentrate and have high rates of crime.

“Teams distributed throughout the country, made up of personnel from elite units, members of the Army, Navy and Air Force of the Dominican Republic, in coordination with the Police, participate in the control tasks.”