Friday night’s blackout left much of the country in the dark

Santo Domingo.- Friday night’s blackout around 20 minutes before President Danilo Medina’s speech, scheduled for 9pm left much of the country in the dark.

The interruption pushed 18 power plants off the grid and pulled 1,299,762 megawatts off line, according to the initial report of the National Interconnected Electric System Coordinating Body (SENI) released at 08:38pm Sat..

The report “Disturbance in the SENI” and in the description of the event indicates that at that time “bad atmospheric conditions were reported in the eastern area (rain). Additionally, it downs the Los Mina VII turbine, leaving the plant in a partial cycle of approximately 185 MW.”