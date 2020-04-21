Dominican Republic ‘not yet ready’ to lift curfew

Santo Domingo.- Presidency Minister, Gustavo Montalvo, said Monday that it’s not yet the time for non-essential businesses to open their doors during this state of emergency.

“It is not time to open stores. I see myself in the need to remind you that those who do it are acting outside the law and that will have consequences for those who do not comply,” he said.

The also president of the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus said the measures are for the common good and if the indications are not heeded, people will be exposing themselves to getting the virus.

“If we do not follow these simple recommendations, we will be losing the ground gained in the last weeks.”