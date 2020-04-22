Dominican Republic leader has until Sat. to request ‘state of emergency’ extension

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina has until Saturday April 25 to request a new extension of the state of emergency due to the pandemic. The current period expires on April 30.

Article 28 of Law 21-18 on the regulation of the States of Exception stipulates that, “in the event that the causes that gave rise to the declaration of the state of emergency persist, the Executive Power may request of the National Congress, as many times as necessary, the extension of the state of emergency, with five days prior to the end of the originally established period.”

The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, said last Monday that the conditions to lift the curfew and the restrictions that have been taken in the state of emergency due to the coronavirus are not yet in place.