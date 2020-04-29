Espaillat says Dominicans abroad should vote by U.S. Mail

New York.- Dominican-born congressman from New York’s 13th district on Wed. proposed to the Central Electoral Board (JCE) to use the vote by mail to guarantee suffrage abroad.

Adriano Espaillat said that the functionality of the United States postal system is “very reliable.”

The Upper Manhattan democrat also argued that discarding the Dominican vote in the July 5 presidential and congressional elections would affect their legitimacy.

“My recommendation is that it be considered in the Dominican Republic, and that would be done by the Central Electoral Board, voting by mail, here we have a reliable mail.”