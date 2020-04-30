Dominican Republic extends State of Emergency for 17 days

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Thur. signed executive order 153-20 that extends the State of Emergency nationwide for 17 days from Friday, May 1.

Congress authorized the measure through Resolution 64-20 of Wed, April 29.

“In compliance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic, the Executive Power will continue to inform the Bicameral Commission during periodic reports of all movements during the State of Emergency,” the order says.