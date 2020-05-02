Deaths from clerén (clergy) consumption rise to 155 and 239 poisonings in Dominican Repubublic

An event of unprecedented magnitude in the country has already claimed 155 lives of people who consumed the illegally produced alcoholic beverage known as clerén or “clergy.”

Likewise, the number of those affected by toxic alcohol that began to register in early April is 239 people from humble backgrounds.

The information was offered yesterday by Dr. Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, Health Minister, who assured that 80 other people present with intoxication due to the same cause.

Of the 155 deceased, 54 are men with ages between 40 to 49 years. Likewise, 44 are men between the ages of 50 and 59, according to official data from the National Epidemiological Surveillance System.

Among those affected, 21 are male between the ages of 30 to 39 and 15 are 60 or older, he says. A total of 13 female persons are among those affected, the majority are between 39 and 49 years of age. Of the poisoned, 213 are men. Data from the Ministry of Health establish that 71 of the deceased are from the National District, 47 from Santiago, six from Independencia. Eight from Vega, four from Hato Mayor, two from Valverde, one from Bahoruco and 16 have not been specified. Other classifications establish that 71 people belonged to Santo Domingo, one to Bocha Chica, 18 to Los Alcarrizos, 19 to Santo Domingo Este, four to Santo Domingo Norte, two to Santo Domingo Oeste, eight to Constanza, four Hato Mayor, two to Mao, one to Neyba and 16 are not specified.

It is a fact that has ups and downs in the country every two years. At a popular level, this type of distilled alcoholic beverages is consumed without quality and without any type of control.

On other occasions, the country has registered up to 40 deaths, but this year’s number has been scandalous, said a professional consulted.

In this regard, Minister Sánchez Cárdenas said that operations continue by the General Directorate of Medicines, Food and Health Products (DIGEMAPS), together with the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police in search of clandestine laboratories that continue to operate in the country, despite persecution.