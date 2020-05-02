Dump smoke continues to affect residents of Santo Domingo, DR

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- Thousands of residents in Santo Domingo and the National District continue to be affected by the smoke from the fire that affects the Duquesa Landfill.

Despite efforts by the authorities to put out the fire, residents of Greater Santo Domingo reported problems this morning with breathing and sleeping due to the smoke that has infiltrated their homes.

Since last Tuesday, April 28, when the fire broke out in the facilities of the Duquesa open-air dump, the government has arranged for the participation of contingency units and coordinated with local governments to give an efficient response.

In total 161 people from different institutions participated in the firefighting work.