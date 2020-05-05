Bahamian cruise ship Capt. says none infected on board(Update)

Santo Domingo.- No passenger of the Caribbean Princess cruise ship, which docked today in the Port of Santo Domingo, from the Bahamas, tested COVID-19 positive, said the director of the Dominican Port Authority, Víctor Gómez Casanova.

File. The Caribbean Princess cruise ship, from the Bahamas, docked Tuesday morning in the Port of Santo Domingo, authorized by the Dominican authorities “for an operation of humanitarian assistance and repatriation of Dominican citizens” who are aboard that ship.

It’s unknown whether passengers affected by coronavirus are onboard.

The Dominican Port Authority said that Dominicans will be immediately quarantined in isolation centers, as has been done with those arriving from abroad.