Raids net hundreds of tanks of moonshine, 7 arrests

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry, together with the National Police, carried out an extensive operation in various parts of Santo Domingo province, during which seven men were arrested and hundreds of bottles, tanks and gallons of moonshine were seized, as well as cigarettes, medicines and electronic devices.

In a press release, the Justice Ministry reported that the operation included carrying out eight raids that were carried out on aa warrant in Santo Domingo Este.

“Pedro Acosta Castro, Leonel Vizcaíno, Alberto Félix Batista, Gregorio Seguro Díaz, Tomás López González, Antonio Almonte Marte and Víctor Ramón Gómez were arrested, who will be charged in the next few hours.”