Pandemic forces Haitians to leave the Dominican Republic

Dajabón.- Hundreds of Haitians residing in the Dominican Republic on Thur. continued to return to their country across the Dajabón border (northwest), becoming unemployed after the pandemic halted productive activities.

Military sources told local media that the Haitians began to gather near the Dominican-Haitian border gate from 1pm, but were allowed to return to their country between 3:30 and 4pm.

“The return is voluntary,” said an official with the Border Security Corps (Cesfront).

Before returning to Haiti, the immigrants stock up on food and other goods.