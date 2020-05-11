Dominican Gov. selects seasoned judge for the Hague

Santo Domingo. – The Government of the Dominican on Mon. chose former National District Penal Chamber presiding judge Ramón Horacio González Pérez, as the State’s candidate for judge of the International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, Netherlands.

Previously the Judiciary Council received the candidacies of Esther Agelan Casasnovas and González Pérez, who was unanimously chosen on his experience by the Supreme Court, indicates a press release.