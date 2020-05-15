Agencies reveal more details in Belgian-Dominican drug bust

Santo Domingo.- The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC), said Fri. that the aircraft seized at a Brussels, Belgium airport with 8 suitcases containing 350 packages of cocaine, belongs to the airline Tui Fly Belgium, formerly called Jetairfly.

The aircraft that departed on March 15 from Puerto Plata’s Luperón International Airport, according to authorities, had 257 passengers on board, 175 bound for Brussels and 82 passengers in transit to other destinations and a total of 161 bags, said flight had departed at 17:40 (5:40 PM).

According to IDAC the plane is a Boeing 787-800 and was making a regular flight No. TB178.

Dominican authorities have reported that they launched an investigation.