Dominican Republic could extend state of emergency
Santo Domingo.- The senators of the Dominican Republic will session at 10am Friday to debate the request for extension of the state of emergency submitted by the Executive Branch.
The extraordinary session will be held in the main chamber, due to the health risk posed by the coronavirus, which demands social distancing.
The senators will meet after the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday approved 15 more days from May 18 to June 1 to continue facing the pandemic.