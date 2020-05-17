Isolated showers and some clouds throughout Dominican Republic… last night tropical storm Arthur formed

The anticyclonic circulation in middle levels of the troposphere is maintained influencing local conditions, causing an environment of little rain and few cloudy developments over much of the country; however, some showers will occur over the southeast, the Cordillera Central and the border area due to the east/southeast wind that transports some moisture content to our territory.

For Monday morning, the approach of a trough to the south of the country is expected, resulting in a slight increase in cloudy developments accompanied by light to moderate rains in the northeast, southeast, Central Cordillera, and southwest regions of the national territory.

ONAMET reports last night’s first tropical cyclone of the 2020 cyclone season, Tropical Storm Arthur, which is located in northeast Florida. This phenomenon, due to its location and displacement, does not present a danger to the DR.

ONAMET continues to recommend that the population adopt measures to guarantee the rational use of water, due to the rainfall deficit that has been affecting our territory in recent months.

National District: Isolated clouds with short showers.

Santo Domingo West: Isolated clouds with short showers.

Santo Domingo North: Isolated clouds with short showers.

Santo Domingo East: Isolated clouds with short showers.

Greater Santo Domingo: Maximum temperature between 32ºC and 34ºC (90-93°F) and minimum between 23ºC and 25ºC (73-77°F).

Summary: Isolated showers due to wind effects. Tropical Storm Arthur developed last night.

Today: Isolated clouds with some showers towards the northeast, the Cordillera Central, and the border area.

Monday: Cloudy developments with light to moderate rainfall over much of the country, some showers over the northeast, north, the Cordillera Central, the southwest, and the border area.

Santo Domingo and its municipalities: Partly cloudy at times.

National District: Scattered clouds.

Tuesday: Occasional cloudy increases with light to moderate rains over some regions of the country, isolated showers mainly over the northeast, the Central Cordillera and the southwest region, this is due to the instability left by the trough.

Santo Domingo and its municipalities: Morning showers. Sunny afternoon with scattered clouds.

National District: Scattered clouds.