Meteorology forecasts rains in various regions of Dominican Republic

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) forecasts downpours and thunderstorms and gusts of wind for today, mainly towards the northeast, southeast, Central Cordillera, northwest, and the border area.

The weather predictor said that this is due to a trough that continues to affect the country and the drag of the east/southeast wind.

Meteorology foresees hot temperatures, with a maximum between 32 ºC and 34 ºC (90-93°F) and a minimum between 22 ºC and 24 ºC (72-75°F).

In Greater Santo Domingo it will be half-cloudy, with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.

Onamet reported a tropical cyclone 225 kilometers west of Campeche, Mexico, moving west, but due to its location and displacement, it is not a danger to the DR.