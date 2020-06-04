Tell me where you are and I will tell you your risk of contagion to COVID-19

The risk of contracting the coronavirus depends on the place where people are, determined by the number of people and their proximity, the confinement of the place, length of time spent in proximity of others in enclosed spaces, the type of surface, and whether preventive measures are observed.

Taking into account the risk of contagion of each type of space, the governments of the world produce a de-escalation of the prohibitions of movement and assistance in public places.

Here is the list with the level of places where we have the greatest and least chance of contracting the coronavirus:

Low

Public roads

Bicycle transport

House

Means, medium

Pharmacy

Vehicles

High – Medium

Offices with cubicles less than two meters away

Production companies

Beauty salons and hairdressers

Malls

Restaurants

Medical consultants

High

Banks

Lifts

Movie theaters

Supermarkets

Universities, colleges or schools

Very high