Tell me where you are and I will tell you your risk of contagion to COVID-19
Users of the Santo Domingo Metro assist with masks. Archive
The risk of contracting the coronavirus depends on the place where people are, determined by the number of people and their proximity, the confinement of the place, length of time spent in proximity of others in enclosed spaces, the type of surface, and whether preventive measures are observed.
Also read: The blacks of the DR are also very important
Taking into account the risk of contagion of each type of space, the governments of the world produce a de-escalation of the prohibitions of movement and assistance in public places.
Here is the list with the level of places where we have the greatest and least chance of contracting the coronavirus:
Low
- Public roads
- Bicycle transport
- House
Means, medium
- Pharmacy
- Vehicles
High – Medium
- Offices with cubicles less than two meters away
- Production companies
- Beauty salons and hairdressers
- Malls
- Restaurants
- Medical consultants
High
- Banks
- Lifts
- Movie theaters
- Supermarkets
- Universities, colleges or schools
Very high
- Hospitals
- Public transport
- Family or friends gatherings
- Bars and discotheques
- Religious events
- Massive events
- Gyms