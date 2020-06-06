Meteorology foresees little rain in the Dominican Republic today

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET predicts few possibilities of rains in the country today, although it does not rule out the occurrence of some isolated showers towards the Central mountain range and the border area. On Sunday the forecast calls for increased cloudiness in the afternoon, some local downpours and isolated thunderstorms could occur in the northeast, southeast, and the central mountain range.

It is reported that temperatures will continue to be hot, especially in urban areas, due to the time of year and the warm east/southeast wind. The maximum temperature will be between 32ºC and 34ºC (90-93°F) and minimum temps between 22ºC and 24ºC (72-75°F).

Onamet encourages people to drink enough liquids, to wear light clothes, preferably light colors, and to avoid prolonged periods of exposure to sun between 11:00 in the morning and 4:00 in the afternoon.

Meteorology predicts that in Greater Santo Domingo there will be scattered clouds and it will be partly cloudy with occasional showers.