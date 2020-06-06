Scotiabank Dominican Republic completed integration with Banco Dominicano del Progreso

Santo Domingo.- Scotiabank Dominican Republic completed the integration with Banco Dominicano del Progreso, which consolidates it as the third-largest private bank in the country, with assets exceeding RD $ 140,000 million, a national market share of 10% and a double customer base.

The Bank, which operates as a financial intermediation entity under the corporate modality of a subsidiary and the corporate name Scotiabank República Dominicana, SA, Banco Múltiple, has renewed itself to be closer to its clients and to serve them better through more agile digital solutions, safe and modern like the new Scotia Caribe App.

A larger bank with a stronger offering for customers

It has more than 70 branches with extended hours, an expanded team to customize the service, automated shift system, Wi-Fi, and availability of branches for people with special abilities. Likewise, it includes a digital survey system to find out the customer’s opinion and respond to it quickly and in a timely manner; and telephone service available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year through its Contact Center.

It also offers more than 1,400 ATMs nationwide (between Scotiabank plus Banco Popular Dominicano ATMs), some with a cash deposit option, and more than 900 alternative points for card payments and loans under the PagaTodo and Subagentes Bancarios Mi Punto networks.

Scotiabank is now the exclusive representative of the American Express® brand of cards, becoming the bank with the largest offer of credit cards and co-brands, allied with the main commercial groups in the country, which represents an advantage for its customers. Scotiabank cards include more secure technologies such as chip and pin for new issues, as well as controls for personalizing consumption alerts through the mobile application and Online Banking.

With a renewed design, its user- friendly and intuitive Scotia Caribe App is compatible with Android and IOS, and has a high-security standard through facial and finger recognition, allowing transactions to be carried out quickly with just a “swipe” by swiping the right.

“Today we welcome all of our customers to the new Scotiabank. We have created a more robust, modern and digital Bank to follow the path together and accompany them in their development,” said Gonzalo Parral, General Manager of Scotiabank Dominican Republic.

“This important milestone is joined by another of great importance next July: the first 100 years of Scotiabank in the country, a commemoration that we look forward to with great gratitude to our customers and with a renewed commitment to continue providing them with the best solutions, putting the best technology and the best human capital at your service,” concluded Parral.

This integration was aligned with the bank’s strategic decision to focus on operations throughout its global network where it can achieve a greater scale and offer value to customers. For more than a year, the work focused on adding the strengths of both entities and their respective work teams, to achieve an adequate unification of systems, processes, operational and control areas, as well as business lines; taking all provisions to achieve the minimum impact on your customers.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Inspired by our corporate purpose, “for our future,” we help our clients, their families and their communities to achieve success through a complete range of advice, products and services in the personal and commercial banking, wealth management, private, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 97,000 employees and more than $ 1.2 trillion in assets (as of April 30, 2020), Scotiabank is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.