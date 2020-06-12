High court to hear US extradition request for ‘shy man’ charged with murder

Santo Domingo.- Today Friday, at 10am, the Supreme Court will hear the extradition request by the United States for Yamil Abreu Navarro, former director of the Municipal Board of Las Lagunas, in Azua (south), and who is designated as part of an international drug trafficking network, linked to the Mexican cartel in Sinaloa

Until Tuesday, when the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) reported his arrest, his name was not known in the country, except in the municipality of Padre Las Casas, Azua, and surrounding areas, where he is well known.

This shy man but who did not “shuffle a fight,” according to the residents of those communities, is accused by the Court of the Eastern District of New York as “main ringleader of an international drug trafficking network,” in addition to murder.