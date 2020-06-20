CBP, FURA Apprehend 17 Illegal Aliens from the Dominican Republic in the Ramey Golf Course

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico –U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Puerto Rico Police Department Joint Forces for Rapid Action (FURA, in Spanish) apprehended Thursday 17 illegal aliens from the Dominican Republic (14 adult males, 3 adult females) following an extensive search throughout the Ramey Golf course.

The Ramey Station Border Patrol received a report of illegal aliens near the Ramey Golf Course, Aguadilla.

Border Patrol agents along with CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents and FURA officers, Operation Stonegarden partners responded to the area searching and arresting 17 aliens (14 males, 3 females) all claiming to be adult Dominican Republic nationals.

The group had disembarked early in the morning near “las Ruinas” Beach close to the golf course.

Border Patrol Agents transported the 14 illegal aliens to the Ramey Border Patrol Station for criminal prosecution and/or removal proceedings.

The Operation Stonegarden Grant Program (OPSG) is designed to enhance cooperation and coordination from the U.S. Border Patrol with local, tribal, territorial, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in a joint mission to secure the border.

The Ramey Sector is one of the twenty-one Sectors spread out across the United States. Encompassing the U.S. territorial islands of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, it is the only Border Patrol Sector located outside the continental United States. The Sector’s entire border area is made up of coastline and its area of responsibility is made up of some 6,000 square miles of land and water area, including the twelve-mile band of territorial water surrounding the Islands.

