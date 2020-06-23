Smoke billows from Dominican Republic’s Punta Catalina power plant

Unit 2 will be out for three or four days

The video of smoke billowing from one of the plants of the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Power Plant invaded social networks.

According to the Dominican Corporation of State and Electric Companies (CDEEE), Unit 2 of Punta Catalina was taken out of the system this Tuesday at 6:40 am to change a rubber gasket of the filter box to regulate the gas control. and air, although it does not specify that this was the cause of the smoke.

The CDEEE indicates that the process of replacing the board will take between three and four days, so Unit 2 is expected to reactivate again this weekend.

While Unit 1 continues to operate regularly with a contribution of 360 megawatts. At the time of its departure, Unit 2 contributed a little more than 350 megawatts to the system, and “it did not trip, but was removed from the system by the technicians to proceed with the correction of location.”