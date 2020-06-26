Economy Ministry to become 1st ‘bribe-free’ agency

Santo Domingo.-The Economy Ministry on Thur. said that it’s in the final phase of enacting the International Anti-Bribery Standards ISO 37001 and Compliance ISO 19600.

Since 2019 the institution began to take steps to become the first public agency to obtain international certification in the Compliance Management System and the Anti-Bribery Management System.

“The international certification process is carried out with the World Compliance Association (WCA), which is based in more than 15 Spanish-speaking countries, and which seeks to promote and evaluate compliance activities in public and private institutions.”

“The implementation of the Anti-Bribery System, based on ISO 37001, allows organizations to effectively prevent and combat bribery, understanding the risks that the organization faces and managing it appropriately,” the ministry said in a press release.