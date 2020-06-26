Evergo revolutionizes electric mobility in DR with the largest network of charging stations

Interenergy Systems Dominicana, the technology division of InterEnergy Group, is at the forefront of electric mobility in the country through its Evergo technology platform, with which it prepares, with the help of renowned Dominican brands, the installation of the largest network of charging stations in the Dominican Republic.

Currently, there are 150 Evergo charging stations, installed or in the process of being installed, and in the coming months, they will be available in all the cardinal points of the country, with the goal of reaching 500 by December 2021.

Evergo is a pioneer in the installation of level 3 charging stations or known as ‘superfast’ or ‘fast charger,’ which revolutionize the electric mobility sector allowing the complete charging of a vehicle, depending on the model, in less than one hour. Almost half of the available charging points installed will correspond to this modality.

The use model of Evergo charging stations is self-service, through an APP, available in the App Store and Google Play, through which the user can track their cargo in real-time, pay through a virtual wallet, and have the map of the different stations, among other facilities.

So far, the following companies are part of Evergo’s network: CCN, with its Jumbo and Supermercados Nacional branches; The mermaid; Ágora Mall; McDonald’s Dominican Republic; Texaco; Burger King; Lama Square; and San Juan Shopping Center. Also, Downtown Mall Punta Cana; Cap Cana; Punta Cana Group; La Tiendita By ABS Food Group; the San Pedro de Macorís Electricity Company (CESPM); the Punta Cana Macao Energy Consortium (CEPM); and its subsidiary, the Bayahíbe Electricity Company (CEB).

Thanks to the trust placed in these and many other brands that will join this network in the coming weeks, an unprecedented push is being made for electric mobility in the country, to correspond to the common commitment to caring for the environment and providing his clients the confidence of being able to have the freedom to move around the country with an electric vehicle.

“We are witnessing unprecedented growth in the field of electric mobility, thanks to the cost savings it entails, low maintenance, and its benefit for the environment. Through the alliance with these brands we correspond to our objective of creating certainty and trust in the shared mission of generating a more sustainable future,” said Wellington Reyes, commercial and innovation director of Interenergy Systems Dominicana.

About Interenergy Systems Dominicana

With the support of InterEnergy Group Limited (www.interenergy.com), InterEnergy Systems Dominicana was born, a pioneer in the implementation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the Dominican Republic, through the Evergo brand, as well as thermal energy stations of high efficiency, smart power grids for smart cities, software development and technological solutions, and its target market of Latin America and the Caribbean.

InterEnergy Systems Dominicana is the first and only company in the Dominican Republic certified Open Charger Alliance (OCA), which allows you to develop your own applications based on this protocol – industry standard.