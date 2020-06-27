Weekend outlook: There will be showers and Sahara dust in Dominican Republic skies

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) forecasts that isolated showers, thunderstorms, and gusts of wind will occasionally be recorded today over the Northeast, Southeast, and Central Cordillera regions.

Temperatures will remain hot in much of the country due to the presence of Sahara dust, reflecting an annoying feeling of heat.

A slight increase in dust from the Sahara is expected from tomorrow morning, so it is recommended to take the necessary precautions.

The population is encouraged to make rational use of water, to avoid a shortage of liquid, since the rainfall deficit is maintained due to the decrease in rainfall experienced in much of the national territory.

Scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms will occur in Santo Domingo province.

While in the National District there will be occasional showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures.

Tomorrow, Sunday, Onamet predicts that it will be partly cloudy to cloudy with showers registered in the Northeast, Southeast, and mountain systems.