Eleven more coronavirus deaths puts toll at 765

State of emergency in the DR due to the coronavirus.

Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours, 11 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 765 in the Dominican Republic.

While in the same period 810 new positives were registered, for a total of 34,197 infected since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the country, on March 1.

In a statement the Public Health Ministry said that active cases stand at 15,291, adding that as of Thursday, 18,141 people have recovered from the disease.