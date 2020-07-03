Ministry of Labor: It is a holiday this Sunday, July 5, election day in Dominican Republic

The Ministry of Labor informed the entire business and working community of the Dominican Republic that on Sunday, July 5 of the current year, the day on which the presidential and congressional elections are held, there is no work.

This is established by the Organic Law of Electoral Regime of the Dominican Republic (No. 15-19), in its article 211, which states “the day in which elections are held there will be no working in the territory in which they are to be held.”

The same norm establishes that “when it comes to jobs that cannot be suspended, employers will be obliged to arrange as much as necessary so that all employees and workers capable of voting who are at their service have the time necessary to do so, without for that reason suffering any decrease in their wages and other rights that correspond to them.”