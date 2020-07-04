Those in line will only have until 5:30 in the afternoon to vote in DR

Santo Domingo, DR

The president of the Central Electoral Board (JCE), Julio César Castaños Guzmán, reported yesterday that at five o’clock in the afternoon of the electoral day the ballots of the people who are in lines in the electoral colleges will be collected, they will have to vote alone until 5:30 in the afternoon.

While offering statements to the media, Castaños Guzmán emphasized the issue of the voting schedule and the call for people to vote early. “We have a schedule from 7:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon. In Europe it is from 8:00 in the morning to 6:00 in the afternoon and in the United States, it is also from 7:00 to 5:00. We understand that there is no difficulty, we will be waiting for the voters,” he said. At the time, he added that the identification cards of those people who remain in line will be collected once the clock strikes 5:00 in the afternoon.

“The established schedule that we are ratifying, which is from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., that at 5:00 p.m. the certificates of those who were eventually in the ranks will be collected, if is that there is someone to vote, and at 5:30 this was closed and then the count begins.”

ELECTIONS

About the schedule.

Danilo Díaz warned that the PLD will go to the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to have that decision reversed since it considered this to be “unconstitutional.”

Serenity.

Castaños Guzmán, president of the JCE, said that today is the day of serenity, of the commitment to think. The electoral process must pass in peace.