If you are going to vote or do anything else do not leave the umbrella, trough and tropical wave will cause downpours throughout DR

The National Meteorological Office reported that a trough at different levels of the troposphere continues to affect the country.

«By this afternoon you will be interacting with the effects of a tropical wave located east of Puerto Rico, therefore, we will have enough instability conditions for moderate downpours with electrical storms to occur in the regions: Northeast, Southeast, Cordillera Central, and the border area,” explains ONAMET in its weather report.

Forecast further calls for cloudy increases with some showers in the interior of the country, while in the afternoon the rains will be more frequent and will spread to other towns including Greater Santo Domingo.

Due to the hot environment, it is recommended to drink enough liquids, wear light clothes preferably in light colors, and not to be exposed to solar radiation for a long time between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm.

ONAMET reports that Tropical Depression number five of the 2020 hurricane season, located about 110 km. North of Bermuda, it moves east/northeast. With maximum winds of 55 km/h. Due to its position and displacement, this system does not represent dangers for the Dominican Republic.

By tomorrow, both the trough and the tropical wave will have moved away from our territory, leaving the environment slightly humid so that isolated showers will occur, moderate with electrical storms towards the regions: Northeast, Central Cordillera, and the border area.