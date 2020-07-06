Congressman Adriano Espaillat Congratulates Lic. Luis Abinader Corona, President-elect of the Dominican Republic

NEW YORK, NY – Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) issued the following congratulatory statement to Lic. Luis Abinader Corona, President-elect of the Dominican Republic for the Modern Revolutionary Party, PRM, after winning the 2020 general election, a position he will assume on August 16th. “I warmly congratulate the Lic. Luis Abinader Corona for his triumph in Sunday’s presidential election in the Dominican Republic, and special recognition to the Dominican people for exercising their right to vote amid the coronavirus pandemic, both Dominicans of the island as well as those abroad, which speaks highly of our commitment to democracy,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat. ′′We are confident that as a politician, entrepreneur, and economist the Lic. Luis Abinader Corona will utilize his efforts in service to the Dominican nation, and surround himself with the best men and women of the Modern Revolutionary Party and the country to ensure the social and economic progress and development for all of the Dominican people. I extend my congratulations to each of the candidates Gonzalo Castillo, Leonel Fernández, Guillermo Moreno, Juan Cohen, and Ismael Reyes, and to all those who participated in the 2020 election at the legislative level for your engagement focused on proposals for the Dominican people and for your efforts to contribute, with leadership, to the strengthening of democracy.” First elected to Congress in 2016, Rep. Adriano Espaillat is serving his second term in Congress where he serves as a member of the influential U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and the House Small Business Committee. He serves as a Senior Whip of the House Democratic Caucus and is a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) where he also serves in a leadership role as CHC Whip. He is also chairman of the CHC Task Force for Transportation, Infrastructure and Housing. Rep. Espaillat’s Congressional District includes Harlem, East Harlem, northern Manhattan, and the north-west Bronx. To find out more about Rep. Espaillat, visit online at https://espaillat.house.gov/.