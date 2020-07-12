President-elect of Dominican Republic Luis Abinader turns 53 today

Santo Domingo, DR

The president-elect of the Dominican Republic, Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, turns 53 years old this Sunday.

Abinader was born on a Wednesday, July 12 in 1967. He is the son of Saula Corona and the Dominican lawyer, politician, and writer, José Rafael Abinader, to whom his son Luis dedicated the presidential triumph.

He is from Cibaeño parents but was born in the city of Santo Domingo.

Abinader, who recently overcame the coronavirus disease, along with his wife, Raquel Arbaje, has three daughters: Esther Patricia, Graciela Lucía, and Adriana Margarita.

Abinader Corona was elected president of the Republic just eight days ago, in the presidential and congressional elections of July 5, 2020.

The president-elect has been working the last week in the formation of his government cabinet and paying special attention to the coronavirus crisis that affects the Dominican Republic.